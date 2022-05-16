Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Masco worth $77,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,777,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

