WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

