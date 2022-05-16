WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 761,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,264 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

