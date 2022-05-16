WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,729 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTL stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $857.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

