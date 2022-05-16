WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $587,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 3,202,608 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

