WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $587,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DBRG opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.