Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Landstar System worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $155.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.30.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

