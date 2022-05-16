Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 132,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

