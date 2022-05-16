Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after buying an additional 636,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $59,130,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

