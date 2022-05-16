Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.69 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,153 shares of company stock worth $11,832,257 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $235.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

