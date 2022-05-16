BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $234.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.69.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.