BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $234.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.69.
About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.