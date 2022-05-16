BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

