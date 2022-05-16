Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Mueller Industries worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 27,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.