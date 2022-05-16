BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 14,182 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $6,062,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

