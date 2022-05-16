BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 126,840 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of H&R Block worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

HRB opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

