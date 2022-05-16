BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 158,143 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 867.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

Shares of WEN opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.