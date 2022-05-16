West Bancorporation Inc. Buys Shares of 9,508 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

