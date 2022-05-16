Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,456 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 302,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

