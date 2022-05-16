Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

