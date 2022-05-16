Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.69.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.