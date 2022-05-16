AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Short Interest Update

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMCIW stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000.

