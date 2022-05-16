CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of LAW opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. CS Disco has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

