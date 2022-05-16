Truist Financial Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,318,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
