WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

