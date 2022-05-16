WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,353 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:TUP opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

