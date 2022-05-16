Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $840,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

