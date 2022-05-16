Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $840,000 Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

