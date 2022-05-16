Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.11 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

