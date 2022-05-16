Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,200 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $14,301,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $13,240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,450,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,574,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.56 on Monday. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.