Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

