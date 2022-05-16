Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Z opened at $40.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,033,388 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

