Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Guardant Health by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

