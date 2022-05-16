Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 332 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $122.67 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

