Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.79 Million in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Cian PLC has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

