Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,386 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

