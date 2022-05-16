Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

