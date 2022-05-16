Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Tennant stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

