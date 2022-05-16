PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 311.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,107,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

