Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,290 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,764,550 and have sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

