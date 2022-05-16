Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $99.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

