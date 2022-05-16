Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.97 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.