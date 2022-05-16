Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 300 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

