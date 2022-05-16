Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,954 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.