AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,534,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

