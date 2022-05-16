HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 508,867 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 793,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 621,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.78 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

