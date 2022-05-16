Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,528 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

