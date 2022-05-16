HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,201 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

