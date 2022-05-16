HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

