Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $630,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

