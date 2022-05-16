AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,367 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,258 shares of company stock worth $2,115,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.58 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

